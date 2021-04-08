—

A former German gay porn star has done a complete about face, announcing that we would contest the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections to be held on May 6, 2021, as a candidate for the far-right and homophobic Scottish Family Party.

Philipp Tanzer, formerly known as Logan McCree, who in 2004, was crowned Mr Leather Germany, made his name in the adult entertainment industry whilst exclusively signed to Raging Stallion Studios. Kicking off his career in 2007, Tanzer has featured in such films as To the Last Man, The Drifter, Jock Itch and Cum in My Face 2.

Our candidate Philipp Tanzer talked to young supporters of the party and some guests about the wonder of pregnancy and the importance of both parents. https://t.co/aUh16toje7 — PhilippTanzer (@PhilippTanzer1) April 2, 2021

Quit Porn Industry In Three Years

So well received were his performances, that he won several industry awards. Covered almost head to toe in tattoos, Tanzer once described himself as the ‘hottest German porn star around’.

“I had a negative view of the pornographic industry even before I joined it, but I needed the money,” he told the tabloid.

“In one year, I lost five friends in the industry to suicide and drug overdoses. I have seen the harm porn addiction can do. Not all my experiences with it have been negative though – I met some wonderful people.

“Porn is not a men’s problem. Both boys and girls consume pornography, and both suffer under its impact… When I was younger, I was not clear what path I would take. I was pushed into identifying myself as something at the age of 32 that I was not.”

So where is Tanzer now? Since 2011 , Tanzer, now a self-proclaimed “men’s rights activist”, has been living with his girlfriend in Durness, a remote village in the north of Scotland .

"I would say almost everybody in this room is a social outcast of sorts," claims Philipp Tanzer, a former Mr Leather winner & gay pornstar, now working as an artist & hairdresser in Scotland. "When you are in a crowd can you identify the outsiders? Yes you can, simple as that." pic.twitter.com/GQ69hgSCD6 — Jonathan Griffin 🌎🌍🌏 (@griffmedia) May 29, 2020

Transphobic and Homophobic Political Party

The party he is aligned with, the Scottish Family Party reveals via its website policies, which centre upon opposing abortion and assisted suicide, staunch condemnation of what they claim is “Transgender Ideology – especially the confusing of children” while also seeking to reverse the introduction of an LGBTQI+ inclusive education curriculum.

Aligned With Homophobia, But Insists No Hate For LGBTQI+

Tanzer has said the Scottish Family Party “best represent my views on life and society” and has publicly expressed that he thinks schools are ‘forcing’ LGBTQI lifestyles on kids. In a livestream event for the Scottish Family Party held last month, Tanzer insisted that he “does not hate or disrespect” the LGBTQI community, saying “I used to be a gay porn actor and I know about the struggles and confusion of growing up, being unsure about my own sexuality and identity.”

Prior to his election bid, Tanzer was the subject of a short documentary produced by the BBC in 2020, which offered him a chance to put forward an alternative reason as to why he first entered the porn industry, saying he wasn’t “a huge fan of the way sexuality is portrayed.”

“I thought that if I was working in porn, maybe I could bring something into that business that it’s lacking — some emotion, something personal.”

Tanzer is on the regional list alongside Scottish Family Party colleague Michael Willis, who claimed pornography was being promoted in the school curriculum in education, on relationships, sexual health, and parenthood (RSHP).

When asked about his chances of being elected, and if his past work in the adult entertainment industry would affect his prospects, Tanzer concluded his interview with The Daily Mail, by saying that: “Everyone in Durness has heard about it. But I really try and help in the community as much as I can and people are very grateful.”