G Flip is Melbourne Fashion Week’s First-Ever Non-Binary Celeb Ambassador

Melbourne Fashion Week has arrived, marking an important moment for the LGBTQI+ community by crowning their first-ever non-binary fashion ambassador, iconic Aussie drummer, G Flip!

From being immortalised in wax to the stunning Chrishell Stause’s partner, G Flip is on a roll and continuing their steady rise to superstardom with their latest achievements as a renowned non-binary musical multi-talent.

Being the first-ever non-binary fashion ambassador for Melbourne Fashion Week

Marking the 30th anniversary, Melbourne Fashion Week and theme of ‘You’re Invited’ aims to celebrate community, expression and individuality. The landmark moment and theme is incredibly apt for the über cool G Flip to serve as this year’s M/FW’s fashion ambassador.

“I’m so excited to be part of Melbourne Fashion Week this year! Melbourne is my home and I’m very honoured to be celebrating our city’s incredible local fashion and creative talent. Fashion has played a huge role in my life, especially when it came to exploring and finding my sexuality and gender identity.“

G Flip ‘proud’ to be a part of MFW

The queer aussie drummer was immensely honoured to contribute to Melbourne’s fashion scene and even more so to be the closer for the event, being a local themselves.

“I am so proud to be from Melbourne and I am thrilled to help spotlight the hugely talented designers from my hometown as part of my role with this year’s Melbourne Fashion Week. In addition to attending a few runways, I am stoked to be playing at this year’s closing runway to help celebrate 30 years of Melbourne Fashion Week.”

On G Flip’s own ‘queer aesthetic’ fashion

G Flip spoke further to ABC Entertainment on their own ‘relaxed skate grunge fashion with a queer aesthetic’ fashion.

“I love wearing a binder with certain outfits — it makes me feel better in my skin and with my gender identity,” they say.

“And when you wear an outfit that makes you feel more confident, your mental state is better and that then directly impacts your life and your day.”

The importance of non-binary representation in M/FW and fashion

According to ABC Entertainment, in regard to the importance of their role as a fashion ambassador this year, they described clothing as an ‘extension of yourself’ and that it is ‘everything’ to the queer community, urging people to ‘express’ themselves rather than be dismayed by gendered labels of fashion.

“The backbone of my G Flip project, although it’s music-based, is being the representation for the little me; the representation for younger kids who need someone that’s queer and in the music industry [and] dressed in T-shirts and baggy clothes and caps,” they continued.

“Clothing doesn’t have a gender. You just experiment and try on what makes you feel good. I want to be a reflection of that, and I always want to be an authentic representation of a queer person who’s comfortable in their own skin”

Not calling myself a ‘queer fashion icon’ anytime soon, says G Flip

Despite the praise for their role in the trendy event, you won’t find G Flip calling themself a ‘fashion icon’ anytime soon as they wouldn’t want to give off “hectic Kanye energy”, according to ABC Entertainment.

M/FW is on at various iconic locations in Melbourne and showcases over 300 designers and retailers, respectively. The event is on from 21st October till 27th October. M/FW will close at Melbourne Town Hall with a thrilling performance from G Flip.