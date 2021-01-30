—

Brisbane’s Liberal MP Trevor Evans recently got engaged to his partner, Dr Roger Martin on the night of Australia Day.

“It’s true, Roger said yes!” wrote the Brisbane Liberal MP, Trevor Evans. He posted a picture of himself with his partner on social media, with Trevor holding his hand up to show the ring. Roger and Trevor have dated since 2014. They had their first date at the Elixir Rooftop Bar in Fortitude Valley the same year. On Tuesday night, the couple revisited Elixir Rooftop Bar. Afterwards they headed to Eagle Street restaurant for dinner.

Both men love board games. During dinner, Trevor pulled out a copy of the board game Game Of Life as gift for Roger. The board game contained a wedding ring for Roger. Trevor then got down on one knee to propose. Trevor told the Courier-Mail that he was “very excited, very happy” about the big news. The couple have not yet set a wedding date.

In 2017, Evans became Queensland’s first openly gay MP, who wanted same-sex marriage votes. He called on the Turnbull Government to dump its election commitment and hold a plebiscite to resolve the same-sex marriage debate. At the time, he said that the Coalition’s achievements were being overshadowed by this issue.

Advertisement

And resolve he did. In 2021, Evans took advantage of the same laws he helped change to propose to his partner. Evans expressed his pride of his Brisbane electorate’s “yes” votes on marriage equality, which was the second highest in Australia.

“The country is clearly the better for having such a resounding yes vote that was driven by mainstream Australians,” Evans told the Courier-Mail.