After a month-long trial, a gay couple in the United Kingdom have been found guilty of murder after a brutal act which saw a lesbian cut into 11 pieces and disposed of in a nearby waste site.

The victim, Julia Rawson had allegedly met Nathan Maynard-Ellis (30) and his partner, David Leesley (25) by chance during a night out in May 2019 at a local pub. Rawson was then lured back to the couples “flat of horrors” in Tipton, West Midlands. After being seen on CCTV entering a taxi with the two men, Rawson was never seen again.

Jurors were told that the couple’s home, had a workbench equipped with tools including an axe, and also contained stuffed creatures, snakes and “gory” home-made horror masks and that Maynard-Ellis had a fascination with murder and was addicted to fantasies about the “sexualised killing of women.”

Opening the prosecution’s case crown counsel Karim Khalil QC urged jurors to act dispassionately given the “especially gruesome” allegations, adding that “the prosecution case can be stated quite shortly – for many years Maynard-Ellis has harboured dark thoughts that have focused mainly on the sexual assault of women and their violent killing.

“He has shown a particular interest in certain themes involving serial killers and the dismemberment of bodies.

“His boyfriend, David Leesley, knew of these interests, since their flat was full of printed materials, DVDs and videos about serial killers and the violent sexual abuse of women.”

“By way of description, there were numerous stuffed creatures on the walls, snakes and reptiles in tanks, and many gory face masks of characters from horror films that Nathan Maynard-Ellis used to make.”

Rawson’s body parts, including her severed head, hands and feet, were found on June 12 and 29, 2019 at two different locations.

Maynard-Ellis will also be charge with four counts of rape and one of attempted rape relating to a historical allegation and will be sentenced alongside Leesley at a later date.

In a statement, Rawson’s family said, “Her death has had a devastating impact on us, the mutilation of her body and the callous way in which her remains were scattered has revolted us. We can only pray Julia knew nothing about these abhorrent acts.

“We are a close and loving family, clinging to each other in an attempt to support each other through this harrowing ordeal, but shall remain deeply affected and troubled by these events for the rest of our lives because Julia’s loss is felt as keenly today as when we heard she had first gone missing.”