Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter became the first gay couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory. Photo: British Antarctic Survey/ Rich Turner.

Antarctica hosted its first gay wedding when a same-sex couple working onboard the polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough got married on Sunday.

Eric and Stephen work as stewards on the research ship and have been together for 20 years. The wedding was attended by around 120 guests comprised of the ship’s crew and the team at Rothera. Captain Will Whatley, Master of RRS Sir David Attenborough, told the BBC that it was an “honour” to officiate the wedding ceremony.

Before leaving for Antarctica, the couple had got their wedding rings engraved with ’67 34′ S 68 08′ W’ – the geographical coordinates of their wedding ceremony.

Eric told the BBC that they considered themselves “very lucky to be able to live and work in such an incredible community and place together.” Stephen added that when the couple realised that they both would be in Antarctica “it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot.”

The couple will celebrate the wedding with their friends later this year in Spain.

Previously, another couple, both staff members, had got married in the Territory. Eric and Stephen are the first gay couple to get married in the Territory.

The British Antarctic Survey is the UK’s national polar research institute.





