A groom in the United States has gone viral after turning his walk down the aisle into a runway walk.

In a TikTok, Max wrote, “Serving lewks down the aisle on my wedding day. Category is CAMP! slay slay slay slay everyday!”

Adding the caption, “Best day of my life! Advice to everyone: Have a camp-themed wedding!”

Manny Pollard, a wedding guest, captured the grand entrance from a lightly different angle, receiving 623.5K likes and being viewed 3.8 million times

Pollard wrote, “Have you ever seen a wedding entrance like this?” Adding the caption, “First time at a gay wedding. LEGENDARY.”

Max’s TikTok followers loved it and made that known in the comments.

“The pose was ‘y’all welcome’,” one wrote, to which Max responded, “I had to acknowledge the people!!! I live for the applause.”

“Yassss. You ATE and left no crumbs. I just know the reception was so fun,” wrote another.

“This whole thing just is everything,” one wrote.

Max responded, “I’m glad you like it! It was the most accepting and loving day of my life.”

In the comments, Max promised more looks will be coming soon, writing, “I’ll post entire entrance with all the parties looks and my second look soon!!!