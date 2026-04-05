Gay Journalist Eugene Ramirez Claims He Was Detained After Booing Trump And Melania

A gay journalist says he was briefly detained by security staff after booing Donald Trump during the opening night of Chicago at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 31.

According to reporting from the Washington Blade, journalist Eugene Ramirez alleged he was escorted away by security after expressing dissent when Trump and Melania Trump appeared in the theatre’s balcony.

Ramierz says he was detained briefly before being allowed to return to his seat.

Gay journalist Eugene Ramirez detained for expressing “dissent”

“I accompanied five friends to opening night of ‘Chicago’, as a way to enjoy a final performance in the Kennedy Center as we know it,” Ramirez told the Washington Blade.

The confrontation occurred just before the performance began, when Trump and the First Lady appeared in the balcony. While some audience members applauded, Ramirez booed and gave a thumbs down gesture towards the couple.

“Within moments, the director [of security] and another guard approached and escorted me to a side area where several other security guards were waiting,” he explained.

“I was detained until everyone was seated and the lights dimmed.”

Ramirez, a well known gay journalist and news anchor, said the experience raised broader concerns about free speech, particularly within publicly funded cultural institutions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugene Ramirez (@eugeneramirez)

“Journalism is a vocation, not just a job,” he told the publication.

“I immediately knew there wasn’t just an uncomfortable interaction with security. The Kennedy Center is a federally funded cultural institution, and being questioned about speech related to the president in that setting felt like something the public should know about.”

The reported incident comes amid sweeping changes to the Kennedy Center, which is set to close for two years for a $257 million renovation project initiated by Trump.

In December 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X claiming the Kennedy Center board had “voted unanimously” to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center, a move that sparked criticism from arts advocates and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Ramirez believes his detention reflected efforts to control political optics.

He claimed the interaction was an attempt to “manage the president’s image in the media” and described the situation as a violation of free speech.

“Being singled out by security at a federally funded institution for expressing dissent shouldn’t be brushed off; it undermines the First Amendment,” he told the Washington Blade. “Being of Cuban heritage, and a journalist, it’s a right I’m not willing to give up readily.”

The Kennedy Center has not publicly commented on the alleged detention.