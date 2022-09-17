—

Lead Democratic negotiator, Senator Tammy Baldwin is confident that the bill will pass after the mid-term elections. Photo: Tammy Baldwin/Facebook

The US Senate is delaying its vote on legislation that will protect same-sex marriage until after the November mid-term elections. This is to allow Republicans some political breathing room to support the bill without offending their support bases.

Leading Democratic negotiator on the bill, Senator Tammy Baldwin is confident that the bill will pass if Republicans are given time.

“We’re very confident that the bill will pass, but we will need a little more time,” she told CNN.

The decision to delay the vote comes after many weeks spent in bipartisan negotiations as a small group of senators had tried to reassure any concerns Republican senators had as a way to gain their support on the bill.

Bill Seeks To Enshrine Federal Protections

The Respect for Marriage Act seeks to codify same-sex and interracial marriages whilst repealing the Defense of Marriage Act, which only recognises marriage in the US between a man and a woman.

Senator Susan Collins has stated that the amendment would “make it clear” that the bill will not “legalise polyamorous marriages” or force churches to perform “same-sex marriages.”

“I think we’re in very good shape, very good shape. And this bill is going to pass,” she said.

“I think we managed to thread the needle on the religious liberty concerns.”

Senate Majority Leader Promises To Hold Vote

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised to hold a vote on the bill, however, there has been no set timing and it’s unclear whether the 10 Republican votes to overcome the filibuster for the bill to advance will be needed.

Justin Goodman, a spokesperson for Senator Schumer, reiterated Schumer’s promise to hold a vote.

“Because Leader Schumer’s main objective is to pass this important legislation, he will adhere to the bipartisan group of Senators’ request to delay floor action, and he is 100 per cent committed to holding a vote on the legislation this year,” he told CNN.

“Leader Schumer will not give up and will hold the bipartisan group to their promise that the votes to pass this marriage equality legislation will be there after the election.”

After the overturning of Roe v Wade, Democrats had been pushing for this vote in order to protect same-sex marriage.