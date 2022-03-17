—

A gay police sergeant from Miami, Florida, has claimed that he is being victimised by the Tallahassee, Florida Police Department for reporting that he was robbed on a Grindr date.

According to the New Times, Sergeant Tommy Reyes pulled his gun on his Grindr date after the man allegedly stole Reyes’s wallet.

“I was a victim and I have nothing to hide but I cannot comment on an open investigation. I was a victim of a crime, and Tallahassee PD victimized me again,” Reyes said.

Reyes, explaining the situation, said, “I will stand strong and tell you my brothers and sisters that I was the victim of a crime, and I am once again being victimized by some of our own people.”

Anonymous Meet Up

The two arranged an anonymous or “anon” meeting in which you meet without showing your faces. After the encounter, in which the date pretended to ejaculate by spitting onto Reyes’s back, the date took Reyes’s wallet.

Upon discovering Reyes was a police officer, the date attempted to extort shopping money out of Reyes, spending $1,310 at an electronics store (and $10 donated to a local research hospital).

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

In an article in New Times, according to Tallahassee Police Officer, Eric Scarbrough, because Reyes detained the man at gunpoint, there was “probable cause to charge him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill — a third-degree felony.”

The Tallahassee-Leon County State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against Reyes because there is “no reasonable likelihood of prosecution.”