“I didn’t know if I was going to get hard. I didn’t know if I was going to poop myself,”

Former Australian adult film star Woody Fox discussed the intimate details of filming gay porn on the most recent episode of ABC’s, You Can’t Ask That.

‘Here’s Some Mats, Here’s Some Positions’

“My first shoot was terrifying,” he said.

“Lucky for me the first one didn’t have a script. Here’s some mats, here’s some positions.

“We had about 10, 20 minutes to get to know each other. As in like ‘Hi, how are you? Where are you from? If I bite your ear is that going to be a turn-off?’ Just really, really quick. It was more about making sure he was comfortable, sliding in.”

During the episode, Fox discusses some embarrassing and awkward moments that have happened to him while filming as well.

‘Sprayed With Douche Water’

Once while filming a rimming scene he says he got more than he expected.

“Ive pulled these cheeks open and I’ve been sprayed with douche water.”

Fox also talked about acting with a person that he does not like.

“I had this romance porn where I had to look into this persons eyes and say, ‘Oh, you’re beautiful,’ and, ‘I love you.’ and I love everything about you.” And I hated this guy’s guts.”

“We did the scene and the fans loved it, so we got invited back to do three more romantic scenes with each other,”

“Every time we’d walk into the room we’d look at each other and it would be like, ‘You again.’”

‘My Grandparents Are Going To Find Out’

“The thing that I like to say to anyone entering the industry. That one person that you dont want to find out is going to find out,” he warns.

“So I knew that if I’m doing porn my parents are going to find out. My grandparents are going to find out.”

“I’ve got a gay brother as well. He’s accidentally seen them. I’m sure there’s been that moment where it’s panning up and then, ‘Arghh, my brother.’”

You Can’t Ask That is also available to stream on ABC iview.