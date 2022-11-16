—

Daddy TV, an industry-leading production company specializing in queer reality television, really hit the jackpot last month when their groundbreaking, behind-the-scenes peek at the gay porn industry, X-Rated: NYC, picked up a double whammy with a renewal for not only its second season but a third as well.

And that wasn’t the end of the great news for the for X-Rated brand last month, with X-Rated: LA, a west coast version of the cheeky peek also getting the green light!

More X-Rated: NYC, coming right up!

As covered in the Star Observer in September, X-rated: NYC has a cast designed to have something for everyone to leer after. The idea came about when the crew at Daddy TV found out that sometimes ambassadors for brands such as FleshJack have interesting interactions when travelling together as brand ambassadors.

The clever production team figured that was something that many gay men might be interested in witnessing – they were right, as evidenced by the news of the renewals and franchise extension!

X-Rated: NYC, which stars Boomer Banks, Max Konnor, Joey Mills, and Dante Colle, has developed a massive fan base thanks in part to its viral social media content, which has amassed millions of views and comments across platforms. The second season will reunite the cast for more adventures and hurdles in the city that never sleeps.”

X-Rated: LA won’t be far behind!

And for the first time, OUTtv, the world’s first LGBTQIA+ television network and streaming service will be expanding on its successful collaboration with Daddy TV, with the greenlight being granted for an expansion of the series to check out how the porn stars of sunny California carry themselves.

“X-Rated: LA” will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps, exploring the steamy world of adult entertainment in Los Angeles, with an all-new cast, to be announced. From high fashion to high drama, the docu-series will feature a diverse cast of characters and explore what life is like for porn stars off camera.”

The second season of X-Rated: NYC is in production with the announcement of the premiere dates to follow for the upcoming seasons with announcements for the cast of X-Rated: LA being made shortly.

Australian fans can catch X-Rated: NYC on the Amazon Prime streaming app.