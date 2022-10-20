—

A gay teenager has posted video footage of bullying in a viral TikTok, after finally being sick of staying ‘silent’ about the harassment he’s received at school.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses bullying, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

California high school student Landon Jones described his experiences of being bullied in a video that was posted to TikTok last month which included footage that was captured by him being targeted by bullies on two different occasions.

Advertisement TikTok , a teenager is seen walking up to Jones’ house and asking whether “Landon lives here” before adding “Someone said to come up here … because he’s a faggot!” and leaving the premises.

Gay Teenager Harassed, Called Slurs By Classmates

“This is a little example of what’s going on in my life, and what’s been going on in my life. This is a group of boys from El Toro High School who have repeatedly called me names, called me slurs, have followed me, and have now come to my house to say these things. For what reason? I couldn’t tell you”, Jones said.

Jones added that the harassment by these teenagers were done by people who he didn’t know and had “never even spoken to before any of this ever”. “They just simply know the fact that I’m gay and out at school so they choose that, and they hang on that, and they just give me that attention, that negative attention that they think is so funny,” Jones stated.

Advertisement

Bullying Is A Hate-crime

The 18-year-old explained to viewers on TikTok that these instances constituted a “hate crime”.

“Now, I don’t know if you guys know this, but these are hate crimes. This is harassment. The fact that they went to my house to do this, the fact that they followed me, this is a hate crime, this is harassment, it’s bullying,” he said.

Jones stated that he was “fed up with it”, been called “faggot countless times at school” and was frustrated by the fact that they had come to his house to shout slurs at him.

Advertisement

Jones Receives Support

The video received an outpouring of support by viewers on TikTok with many praising Jones for speaking out and assuring him that there was an entire community standing behind him.

TikToker Josh Helfgott commented, “If there’s one thing I got from this video, it’s “how STRONG you are & how weak they are. I’m so sorry this is happening. Keep shining, Landon”.

Another TikTok content creator Johnny Sibilly wrote, “Your light shines bright and no matter how much they try and dim it just know THEY CANNOT”.









