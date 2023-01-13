Germany will become the latest country to lift its blanket ban on gay men donating blood. Activists in Australia are urging the government to follow the example set by other countries that have changed their discriminatory rules against gay men donating blood.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the law would be changed to ensure that gay blood donors in the future would be assessed on their individual risk behaviour. Currently, gay men and trans women in Germany have to abstain from sex for four months before becoming eligible to donate blood.
Ditching An Archaic Ban
Last month, the US FDA said that it was considering easing restrictions to allow gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships to donate blood without abstaining from sex. In recent years, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Israel, Greece, Brazil, Hungary, Argentina, Denmark and Canada have withdrawn their blanket ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood. Most of the countries adopted discriminatory rules in the 1980s, in the initial years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.
In Australia, gay and bisexual men, trans women and non-binary people have to abstain from having sex for three months before they are allowed to donate blood. Let Us Give campaign spokesperson, Thomas Buxereau said that Australia should adopt the individual risk assessment criteria.
‘Review Global Research On Gay Blood’
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment