Michael James
September 29, 2024
Get Spooky At The Scary Mary’s Halloween Party On The Gold Coast
Image: Image: Facebook

Get ready to get spooky and join Hairy Mary’s on the Gold Coast for their very first halloween party.

On Saturday November 2 the Gold Coasts’ only LGBTQIA+ venue will transform into Scary Mary’s for their haunted grave halloween party.

Party goers are encouraged to come on down in your spookiest outfit for a night of great fun and entertainment.

Featuring local drag queens and DJ’s every party at Hairy Mary’s is a night out you won’t forget!

When: Saturday November 2, 5pm – 10pm 

Where: Hairy Mary’s, 7 Surfers Avenue, Mermaid Beach

Information: hairymarys.com.au 

Scary Mary's Halloween Party
Image: Hairy Mary’s Facebook

