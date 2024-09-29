Get Spooky At The Scary Mary’s Halloween Party On The Gold Coast

Get ready to get spooky and join Hairy Mary’s on the Gold Coast for their very first halloween party.

On Saturday November 2 the Gold Coasts’ only LGBTQIA+ venue will transform into Scary Mary’s for their haunted grave halloween party.

Party goers are encouraged to come on down in your spookiest outfit for a night of great fun and entertainment.

Featuring local drag queens and DJ’s every party at Hairy Mary’s is a night out you won’t forget!

When: Saturday November 2, 5pm – 10pm

Where: Hairy Mary’s, 7 Surfers Avenue, Mermaid Beach

Information: hairymarys.com.au