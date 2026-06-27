Gold Coast Pride Collective Delivers A Glorious Pride Fair Day

The Gold Coast Pride Collective have delivered a glorious pride fair day as thousands turned out to celebrate at the brand new venue.

Taking place at HOTA, The Home Of The Arts on the Gold Coast, the community came together in a glorious day of celebrations.

And despite predictions of bad weather, the sunshine state turned it out for the celebrations.

Gold Coast Pride Fair Day a fantastic success

2026 saw the return of the Gold Coast Pride Fair Day following the cancellation of the annual event in 2025 when the previous organisers announced that Gold Coast Rainbow Communities would not longer be operating.

Following the news a group of Gold Coast locals came together to keep the 2025 celebrations alive, ultimately forming the Gold Coast Pride Collective and taking over the organising of the annual event.

Earlier this year the organisation announced the brand new venue for the event, revealing that in 2026 it would take place at HOTA, the Home Of The Arts on the Gold Coast.

Organisers announced today that the day had been a raging success with thousands of people turning up to the day which featured market stalls, food trucks, live entertainment hosted by BeBe Gunn, the annual pet parade and drag Pageant which was won by Elle Would, with runner up Luna D’Lux.

Crowds flocked to the venue to kick off with a vibrant march across the river, curving around the HOTA lake before arriving into the venue.

The venue was a hit with both guests and organisers who praised the new location, with the collective praising the move in a statement.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the turn out for the 2026 Gold Coast Pride Fair Day. Seeing so many people turn out in droves to celebrate our community together was a true testament to the spirit and community we share on the Gold Coast” they said.

“Today proved that the move to HOTA, the Home Of The Arts was the perfect decision for this iconic event. The venue presented the perfect backdrop for this important community event.”

“We can’t wait to start planning for 2027 and hope that we can return again to this wonderful venue. Thank you to everyone who came along and supported this important event.”

The party didn’t stop at Fair Day however with the official after party taking place at the iconic Q1 building, which was transformed for an incredible night of Skypride celebrations.

For more information head to gcpridecollective.com

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Michael James is the current president of the Gold Coast Pride Collective, he is also employed part time as a journalist for the Star Observer and is the author of this article.