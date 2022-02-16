—

Glen Tipler (38) was charged with the murder of 21-year old Adam Marriott (right).

Queensland police have charged 38-year-old Gold Coast storm chaser and tradie Glen Tipler with the murder of his ex-boyfriend Adam Marriott (21). Adam, also known as Ashton Dennis, was found dead in suspicious circumstances in a Coomera townhouse after a fire last week.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses domestic violence, murder and self harm, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Police said in a statement that Glen, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, was charged with one count of “murder, arson and unlawful stalking”.

‘Fire Was Deliberately Lit’

Police will allege that on February 9, 2022, around 11 pm, “a fire was deliberately lit at a Leichardt Street residence causing the death of a 21-year-old Coomera man.”

On February 9, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were called after neighbours heard a smoke alarm go off and saw smoke coming from the Leichardt Street address where Glen lived. The police found Adam’s body inside the residence.

The same night around 11.50 pm, police were called to a Pioneer Road, Sheldon residence, after a man reported that his work colleague Glen had turned up at his house with significant burn injuries. Police recovered a blue 2013 Holden Commodore utility at the premises.

Glen was taken to the hospital where he remained in police custody. Glen had reportedly told police that he had tried to prevent his ex-partner from taking his own life. “The 21-year-old victim and 38-year-old man are known to each other,” the police had said.

Storm Chasing Videos

Tipler was known to post storm-chasing videos online. However in a post on Facebook, SEQ Weather and other weather and storm chaser groups said that Tipler was not associated with their organisations.

“The media have been reporting that the alleged suspect Glen Tipler (Charged) was a known storm chaser. SEQWeather has never had dealings / associations with Glen,” the post said.

Friends paid tributes to Adam. Anna Fitzpatrick, a close friend and former roommate of Adam, told ABC that he had moved from NSW to the Gold Coast three years ago and had recently found a new job at a liquor store.

“He was always there for you when you needed him,” Fitzpatrick told the ABC, adding that he was “in a good spot”.

Adam’s family and friends paid tributes to him on social media and had rejected reports in the media that he had tried to take his own life. “All we want is justice,” one family member posted on Facebook. “This ain’t fair. He’s only 21 and still had his life ahead of him,” they added.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.