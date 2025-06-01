LGBTQIA+ Forum in Malaysia Canceled Following Online Abuse And Threats

A forum aimed at promoting sexual health awareness and sharing queer experiences in Malaysia has been indefinitely postponed following a wave of online abuse and criticism from government officials.

Titled “Pride Care: Queer Stories & Sexual Health Awareness,” the event was organised by Pemuda Sosialis, the youth wing of a small opposition party, and was set to be held next month.

Online threats cancel Pride Care event in Malaysia

The forum was envisioned as a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to share their stories and raise awareness about sexual health challenges.

However, after the event’s promotion began circulating on social media, it quickly became the target of hate-fuelled comments and threats.

Users tagged the Royal Malaysian Police, demanding an investigation, while prominent figures in the government condemned the event.

By Wednesday, Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar publicly described the forum as an endorsement of “deviant culture,” reinforcing the government’s increasingly conservative stance.

This rising hostility is seen as part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s broader attempt to appeal to Malaysia’s Muslim majority, especially with the growing influence of the Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), now the largest party in Parliament’s lower house.

Although Anwar has previously expressed moderate views, saying in a 2023 CNN interview, “Muslims and non-Muslims alike, there is a consensus — they do not accept this… But do we then go and harass them? That is a different subject. I do not approve of any attempt to harass,” the latest developments suggest increasing political pressure to distance his administration from anything perceived as LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

On Saturday, Pemuda Sosialis announced the indefinite postponement of the forum, citing the safety of participants.

The group also issued a statement blaming the government for enabling the backlash.

A now-deleted Facebook post shared a touching message.

“Unfiltered and unapologetic, we want to show that you are seen. Despite everything, you are not alone in this journey. Your existence and experiences are valid. Your body deserves respect and care” they wrote.

Malaysia’s LGBTQIA+ community continues to suffer from archaic laws with homosexuality still remaining illegal in the country and LGBTQIA+ people largely existing without any rights and visibility as same-sex behaviour and diverse gender expression is criminalised.

Organisation Out Leadership recently rated the country just 1.5 out of 10 on the current state of affairs for LGBTQIA+ people in Malaysia.