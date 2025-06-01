LGBTQIA+ Forum in Malaysia Canceled Following Online Abuse And Threats

International News
Michael James
June 1, 2025
LGBTQIA+ Forum in Malaysia Canceled Following Online Abuse And Threats
Image: Malaysian authorities still believe homosexuality can simply be 'reversed'. Image: Pete Unseth via Wikimedia Commons

A forum aimed at promoting sexual health awareness and sharing queer experiences in Malaysia has been indefinitely postponed following a wave of online abuse and criticism from government officials.

Titled “Pride Care: Queer Stories & Sexual Health Awareness,” the event was organised by Pemuda Sosialis, the youth wing of a small opposition party, and was set to be held next month.

Online threats cancel Pride Care event in Malaysia 

The forum was envisioned as a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to share their stories and raise awareness about sexual health challenges.

However, after the event’s promotion began circulating on social media, it quickly became the target of hate-fuelled comments and threats.

Users tagged the Royal Malaysian Police, demanding an investigation, while prominent figures in the government condemned the event.

By Wednesday, Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar publicly described the forum as an endorsement of “deviant culture,” reinforcing the government’s increasingly conservative stance.

This rising hostility is seen as part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s broader attempt to appeal to Malaysia’s Muslim majority, especially with the growing influence of the Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), now the largest party in Parliament’s lower house.

Although Anwar has previously expressed moderate views, saying in a 2023 CNN interview, “Muslims and non-Muslims alike, there is a consensus — they do not accept this… But do we then go and harass them? That is a different subject. I do not approve of any attempt to harass,” the latest developments suggest increasing political pressure to distance his administration from anything perceived as LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

On Saturday, Pemuda Sosialis announced the indefinite postponement of the forum, citing the safety of participants.

The group also issued a statement blaming the government for enabling the backlash.

A now-deleted Facebook post shared a touching message.

“Unfiltered and unapologetic, we want to show that you are seen. Despite everything, you are not alone in this journey. Your existence and experiences are valid. Your body deserves respect and care” they wrote

Malaysia’s LGBTQIA+ community continues to suffer from archaic laws with homosexuality still remaining illegal in the country and LGBTQIA+ people largely existing without any rights and visibility as same-sex behaviour and diverse gender expression is criminalised.

Organisation Out Leadership recently rated the country just 1.5 out of 10 on the current state of affairs for LGBTQIA+ people in Malaysia.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Protests Outside Brisbane’s The Wickham Hotel For Allowing Zionist Event
June 1, 2025 | Michael James

Protests Outside Brisbane’s The Wickham Hotel For Allowing Zionist Event
News Queensland News
Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Rumoured For Role In Legend Of Zelda Film
May 31, 2025 | Michael James

Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Rumoured For Role In Legend Of Zelda Film
Entertainment Gaming Movies & TV News
Olympic Champ Imane Khelif Ordered To Undergo Gender Testing By World Boxing Federation
May 31, 2025 | Michael James

Olympic Champ Imane Khelif Ordered To Undergo Gender Testing By World Boxing Federation
International News Sport
Trans Artist Jack Ball Wins Top Prize For Powerful Trans History Art Installation
May 31, 2025 | Michael James

Trans Artist Jack Ball Wins Top Prize For Powerful Trans History Art Installation
New South Wales News News South Australia
Aussie Greg Gould Debuts New Song With Drag Race Darling AJA
May 31, 2025 | Michael James

Aussie Greg Gould Debuts New Song With Drag Race Darling AJA
Entertainment Music News
LGBTQIA+ Groups Celebrate As Changes To WA Birth Certificate Laws Come Into Effect
May 30, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

LGBTQIA+ Groups Celebrate As Changes To WA Birth Certificate Laws Come Into Effect
National News News Western Australia