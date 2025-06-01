Protests Outside Brisbane’s The Wickham Hotel For Allowing Zionist Event

Protests were held on the street outside Brisbane’s The Wickham Hotel over a controversial decision to host a local Zionist organisation overnight.

The snap protest saw over 150 people, including staff and performers, gather outside the venue.

Organisers told The Star Observer the protest was directed at the venue’s owners, who refused to cancel the event despite the objection of venue staff and performers.

Protests outside The Wickham Hotel

On Saturday social media in Brisbane lit up with the news that the State Zionist Council Of Queensland would be hosting an event at The Wickham Hotel in Fortitude Valley.

In response, local activist group Magandjin People’s Pride put out a call to action for a snap protest outside the venue.

“Despite staff and performer requests to cancel, Australian Venue Co. refuses to cancel the event” event organisers wrote online.

“We do not welcome or condone Zionism in queer spaces.”

According to one of the group members Bizzi Lavelle, staff members and performers at the venue had raised their concerns when they learned of the event.

“The decision to hold the Zionist Council’s event at The Wickham was not made by the staff who are routinely in the venue, on the ground and in our community” she said.

“The decision was made by the parent company Aus Venue Co (AVC).”

“The Wickham staff found out about the event on Monday and Friday night is when performers were aware of the event.”

With the venue refusing to cancel the event, staff and performers made the decision not to work that evening.

“Staff and performers walked out” Bizzi says.

“Drag shows on Friday and Saturday night were cancelled by the performers and promoters.”

“Staff that worked at The Wickham on Saturday night behind bars and such were AVC staff outsourced from other venues” she claims.

Local performers and organisers took to social media to share their support.

Alt. who host the popular Altimate.Showdown and other performance events at the venue posted on Instagram calling for support.

“THE PARENT COMPANY OF THE WICKHAM ARE HOSTING AN EVENT FOR THE ZIONIST COUNCIL” they wrote.

“THIS IS SOMETHING BEYOND MANAGEMENTS AND THE TEAMS CONTROL. THEY HAVE TRIED RELENTLESSLY TO CANCEL THIS AND THEY HAVE BEEN DENIED.”

“TODAY WE MEET FROM 5.30PM TO SHOW THESE CORPS OUR SAFE SPACES ARE NOT TO BE F*CKED WITH.”

House Of Era Entertainment also took to social media advising their event “Divine Divas Goes Under” would not be proceeding for the evening.

Similarly local performer and Drag Race Down Under Alumni Freya Armani took to social media with a personal statement on the matter.

Freya posted a lengthy video on her Instagram followed by a message for her followers.

“No one should hold grudges against the staff or management as we know they tried to fight this and they are honestly just people trying to do their job the best they can” she said.

“My issue is with the CEO and the corporations behind the venue who think our community can be used and abused when it makes them money but not stand with us when the time comes” she continued.

“I’m disappointed and if you couldn’t tell, personally offended, as one of the few Middle Eastern drag queens in this city, I feel duped into believing my people (queer & bipoc alike) had a safe haven with this venue” she concluded.

Following the outpouring of local support over 150 people braved the weather, they protested peacefully with chants of “No Pride In Genocide” as they rallied together.

“We didn’t have speakers as our main goal was to disrupt and be heard, so rather than speakers a few of us passed the megaphone around and took turns in leading chants” Bizzi said.

“The response from the public was amazing, we had so many people sharing the snap rally details, joining the email campaign that was addressed to AVC and people who drove or walked by the venue while we were there sharing their solidarity and joining in as they passed by us.”

“I’m still in awe of the over 150 people who came out in the cold wet weather to have their voices heard.”

“We worked collaboratively with the venue staff to ensure the safety of the staff working and the safety of our attendees and to ensure the staff and performers of The Wickham knew we stand in solidarity with them.”

Other attendees also reported that the venue were supportive of the protestors even providing them with free pizza and water while they gathered outside.

“Our message to AVC is that this will be neither forgiven nor forgotten and that they have very loudly and clearly sent a message that they do not value the lives and safety of Brown and Indigenous LGBTQIA+SB folk” Lavelle said.

“We intend to continue to apply pressure to AVC in the hopes that they apologise, reassess and no longer hold events of such nature at any of their venues, but especially not in Queer spaces without our voices being heard and our safety being put first.

The Star Observer have reached out to The Wickham Hotel for comment, however at the time of publication have not yet received a response.