Good Trip’s Night Of Neurodivergent-Friendly Clubbing Opens in Melbourne

Looking for a night out that’ll be a pleasure on your senses? Good Trip, a night designed for neurodivergent LGBTQI individuals, is coming to Melbourne.

Funded by the Victorian Government and the City of Melbourne, Good Trip promises a soft clubbing experience, featuring comfortable spaces and sensory-sensitive activities for neurodivergent people.

Founded by creatives, Alex Brittan and Kin Francis, Good Trip was born from a desire for a place where neurodivergent people can enjoy a night out, free of sensory overload and social anxiety.

A Softer Space For Clubbing

Since clubs can be an intense environment, Alex found themselves distancing from these spaces. Meanwhile Kin found a community of neurodivergent, BIPOC, trans and gender-diverse friends and artists who felt the same need for a softer space.

“We wanted to acknowledge that neurodivergent people often have intersecting identities that contribute to discomfort in club spaces, as well as a history of feeling pressure to mask and behave “appropriately”,” Alex describes. “We’re encouraging those behaviours that sometimes get stigmatised, including stimming behaviours and tics.”

Advertisements

Good Trip is a “choose your own sensory adventure” club. Patrons can enjoy a dance on the dancefloor (without the worry of strobes or lasers) or a relaxing moment away in a mid-sensory social area, equipped with couches, blankets and stimming toys and fidgets. However, if you’re looking for a more low-sensory experience, patrons can find an area equipped with earmuffs and dim lighting.

Accessibility Is The Priority

With accessibility a priority, Alex and Kin have chosen Sub Club as the venue for its lift and level access for each of the main spaces.

They’ve also made sure to provide patrons with a full access guide on their ticketing page and Instagram while making sure their staff are easily visible with yellow lanyards.

“We’re coming from a place that acknowledges that access is not one-size-fits-all, but we wanted to embed more access than we’ve seen in other spaces” Alex continues.

DJ’s KSMBA, SIFON, Indicia, and Priya, have retrofitted their sets with sensory advisement in mind, allowing for a more pleasant experience. As most clubs are rife with loud music, lack of space and rarely many seating areas, Good Trip has made sure to maintain these priorities for their patrons.

“We aim to create events that are primarily for our neurodivergent LGBTIQ+ community.”

Alex and Kin show no signs of stopping in the crafting of more spaces for neurodivergent LGBTQI individuals. But first they’ll start with one hell of a Good Trip.

Good Trip’s first event in Melbourne is scheduled for Thursday March 30 from 8 pm to 1 am at Sub Club, Flinders Court, Melbourne. Tickets: $20 online or $22 at door. Free for First Nations patrons.





