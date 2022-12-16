—

Mark Latunski has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering, mutilating and eating his victim.

Warning: This story has details of a violent murder and cannibalism, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Latunski reportedly hung the victim upside down by his ankles from the ceiling of the basement, stabbed him, and then proceeded to dismember and eat parts of Bacon’s body.

Police had been involved after Bacon’s family reported him missing when he didn’t show up on Christmas Day. The victim was later found on 28th December 2019, where the police found the hanging body.

Killer Admits Guilt

The killer reportedly confessed to the police that he had cut off parts of Bacon’s body and eaten it, while admitting that he had planned to eat the other parts of the body.

He was charged with murder in the first degree, with Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ruling that Latunski understood the consequences of the crime.

“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation. Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design,” he said.