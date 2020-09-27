—

The 2020 Good Design Awards have been announced, with TransHub included among the recipients of the prestigious Good Design Awards Gold Accolade.

TransHub is an initiative that was developed as an important resource for the trans and gender diverse community to access support and information and was formulated by ACON in response to it’s landmark document, ‘A Blueprint to Improve the Health and Wellbeing of the Trans and Gender Diverse Community in NSW’.

From the TransHub website: “TransHub offers the information that many of us so desperately needed, but didn’t have access to as we grew up or grew toward our most authentic selves.”

According to the Good Design website, “Australia’s annual Good Design Awards program is one of the oldest and most prestigious international design awards in the world, promoting excellence in design and innovation since 1958. It is recognised by the World Design Organisation (WDO) as Australia’s peak international design endorsement program.”

Snagging the Gold Accolade is no easy task with over 835 projects submitted for the honour and only 152 projects qualifying.

ACON’s Manager for Trans & Gender Diverse Health Equity Teddy Cook said that the recognition was important for the trans community.

“TransHub is a peer-led platform that has been written by trans people of all genders, for trans people of all genders, in order to support, value and celebrate the lives of our community.

“Trans people have long been, and continue to be, the targets of violence and attempts to delegitimise and deny our existence. For TransHub to receive such national and international recognition is truly heartening, but also hopefully indicates that a shift is occurring in how trans people and services designed to support and affirm our health and wellbeing, are being taken more seriously.“

The Good Design Awards Jury praised TransHub, commenting: “This is a comprehensive, community led design resource packed with useful information for its audience – trans community, allies and health professionals. It is well designed by an entirely trans-led team and is unique in Australia in its peer- designed, produced and reviewed content. Great classification and sectioning of content, great copywriting, voice and tone, with illustrations that are sensitively done. Congratulations.”

Cook also said, “In creating TransHub, it was important to us that we collaborated with as many different trans people as possible and have proudly consulted, created opportunities for, commissioned and supported hundreds of community members to bring TransHub to life.

“We thank everyone our team partnered with, from community members, leading specialist organisations, clinicians and allies, for their dedication and passion in seeing TransHub become a life-saving resource for all trans people. The website and this award would not have been possible without them.”

Unfortunately the awards ceremony, usually a glitzy black tie affair which was held at The Star Sydney in 2019 was supposed to have been held in July this year – no word yet on if the awards will be back in time for 2021.