Stuart Milk, nephew of legendary LGBTIQ campaigner, Harvey Milk, will be aboard the Harvey Milk Foundation float in this year’s Mardi Gras Parade.

It’s the first time the foundation has had a float in the parade and it promises to be an exciting moment for those on board and the sea of spectators who are familiar with the Harvey Milk story. Milk made history as the first openly gay elected official in California when he attained a place on the San Francisco Board Of Supervisors in 1977. His vigorous and creative civil rights advocacy work led to great strides in visibility and social access for the LGBTIQ community.

His career was short-lived.

In November 1978, he and Mayor George Moscone were gunned down by a former member of the Board of Supervisors, Dan White.

The brutal assassination only made Harvey Milk’s message of peace and love more relevant.

Stuart Milk, who himself came out at age 17 as a reaction to his uncle’s murder, soon took up the cause. After receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of his uncle, Milk and former campaign manager, Anne Kronenberg, established the Harvey Milk Foundation which advocates for LGBTIQ rights around the world.

Stuart Milk is in Sydney for Mardi Gras.