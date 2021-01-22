—

Police in Hong Kong have launched an investigation after videos surfaced showing two men having sex on the city’s public train service.

Two videos appeared on Twitter last week: one showing two men having sex and masturbating in a train carriage, the other showing what appears to be one of the same men masturbating, with other passengers visible at the opposite end of the carriage.

While both men were naked, with their clothes visibly strewn across nearby seats, their faces are obscured by emojis: one, a smiley face, the other reading “share”.

Police believe the videos may have been recorded as long ago as 2017 and only recently posted, with no incidents reported to railway authorities prior to their appearance.

The Twitter account that posted the clips has since shut down, after police warned the video uploader was also culpable.

Hong Kong’s police force confirmed it is investigating “disorderly conduct in a public place” and “disseminating obscene and indecent articles”.

The charges carry a potential maximum sentence of seven years in prison, though the investigation is ongoing.

In 2015, two university students were caught having sex at a bus stop in the early hours of the morning. After their video went viral, they were charged with outraging public decency and sentenced to 60 hours of community service.

Internationally, filming gay porn onboard a moving train is no new phenomenon either.

In 2019, a British porn star pleaded guilty to outraging public decency after having sex on the London Underground.

The guilty man had engaged in sex acts with his partner and another man in full view of other travellers back in 2017. He was fined £1,000, while his boyfriend paid £170 and served 12-months of community service.

These videos may be an indication of a burgeoning trend, with searches for ‘public’ sex increasing dramatically around the world, according to data from PornHub Insights from the past three years.