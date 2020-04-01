—

Known for her role of fashionable socialite Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place, Jameela Jamil is no stranger to social media. Outspoken about social issues plaguing society today, Jamil has been known for taking to Twitter to highlight injustice and problematic portrayals in media.

Later this year, Jamil will host upcoming ballroom culture reality series Legendary. This move sparked outrage online for casting what people assumed was “a straight woman” in a series about queer culture. This forced Jamil to come out as queer before she was ready. Unfortunately, all too well-known for many LGBTIQ+ people around the world.

Looking back on her decision to open up about her sexuality, Jamil regretted the way in which she came out to the public. “It was just an outburst. That was not well handled. I’m human and I snapped! If I could go back I would have done it at a different time.”

Forced to come out by public scrutiny, Jamil has learned to hold her head up high. Speaking with Variety Live, Jamil states “I have never felt like my private life is mine alone.” She continued, “I’ve been trying to grapple with how to handle that for so long because I don’t like having my love life scrutinised.”

Taking strides in openness and inclusivity, Jameela Jamil has taken precautions to ensure people continue to celebrate who they are and what they have done. Through the creation of the social movement I Weigh, Jamil has created a safe space online for people to talk openly about their issues.

Now on the eve of her first I Weigh podcast, Jamil has continued to heighten her voice in Hollywood. Featuring guests Beanie Feldstein, Matt McGorry, Neal Brennan and Gloria Steinem, her first of many episodes will focus on the topic of shame and they journey it takes towards progress.

As something that hits close to home, Jamil has been outspoken over how she has “wrestled with shame” over her sexuality for many years. This is heightened by how LGBTIQ+ people aren’t quite accepted within her South Asian background. “There isn’t a lot of conversation about it. There isn’t a lot of acceptance for it within my culture, traditionally.”

Although she may continue to herald backlash over social media, Jameela Jamil remains boisterous. Taking a no holds barred approach to inequality, Jamil now and forever will continue to use her platform to speak for the people and issues that don’t have a voice. A strength we need now more than ever.