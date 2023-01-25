—

American actor Tyler Posey in a recent interview, revealed how the TV series Teen Wolf helped him to accept his Queerness.

‘Helped Not Let The Subject Die In My Head’

“[Teen Wolf] definitely helped not let the subject die in my head. It was constantly there and it was constantly being accepted,” he said.

“For me, it was easier to not be ashamed about what I was going through. I was just instilled with this idea of acceptance for who I am.

“I owe that to the show, but also just the way that I’ve grown up and who I am and who I want to inspire people to be; to just be yourselves with no shame. I think that all played a part in that.”

Went Public In 2021

Posey went public with his queerness in 2021. At the time, in an interview with NME, he said, “Someone asked if I’d been with men [as well as women], and I said yes.”

He went on to say, “I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too.

“She’s helped me realise that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid.”

The series, Teen Wolf debuted in 2011 and ran till 2017.