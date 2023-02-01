—

Actor Hugh Sheridan has revealed that a Sydney Double Bay couple secretly drugged them with the date rape drug Rohypnol around five years ago.

Sheridan made the shocking revelation on the 88.3fm radio program ‘Sounds Good With Donna Demaio’ on Tuesday evening. Sheridan said they were knocked out for around eight hours, before regaining consciousness and escaping from the couple’s house without their phone, wallet or shoes

Advertisement

Back Story Behind Tattoo

Sheridan, who is non-binary was on the program to talk about their new musical Tick Tick … Boom!, which is due to play at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre from February 1 to 12, before travelling to Brisbane and Sydney.

Demaio asked Sheridan about the ‘As If’ tattoo on their wrist. The actor responded that there was a “long story” behind their decision to get the tattoo.

“This is a true story,” said Sheridan. “I was in Sydney a few years ago and it was around Melbourne Cup time. Now, this is going to shock you. Two people drugged me and I knew one of them,” said the actor, adding that it was a “roofie” situation.

Advertisement

How Could This Be Happening To Me?

“Once the drugs started to wear off, I started to realise that I was in trouble,” said the actor. “I just kept going ‘as if’. It was like, ‘Oh my God, how could this be happening to me? How did this situation happen? What do they think they’re getting away with? I started screaming,” recalled Sheridan.

Sheridan said that they escaped from the Double Bay house and went to their sister’s house in Randwick. That’s when they realised that in the rush to escape, they had left behind their phone, wallet and shoes.

Sheridan’s sister asked them if they remembered the address. “And I said, ‘Yep’. We went and I did not want to go back at all. She went, ‘I am here for my brother’s things’. She marched in and got my stuff.”

Sheridan did not press charges on the incident. Reflecting back on the incident, the actor said it was important to talk about it. “How manipulative and scary people can be? But it is important to shine a light on those sorts of situations,” Sheridan said.

The actor said they told friends about it who suggested the tattoo. “I do make it sound funny. But it wasn’t funny. There is nothing funny about it,” Sheridan said, adding that they were “completely mortified.”











