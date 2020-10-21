—

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, Australian actor Hugh Sheridan has opened up about his sexuality and romantic life, stating that “I am a human, just like you, trying my best to navigate, grow and live through an ever changing world.”

Sheridan revealed that he does not identify with any particular label, but has been involved with both men and women romantically.

Hugh Sheridan first rose to fame on the popular Australian show Packed To The Rafters, in which he played Ben Rafter. Packed To The Rafters initially aired in 2008 on the Seven Network.

In his recent interview with Stellar Magazine, Sheridan has been extremely candid in articulating his experiences with both men and women, and the advice given by industry professionals to keep his romantic interests and love life a secret.

Sheridan opens the essay by stating that “I love many different people, for many different reasons.”

Sheridan states that he had been in love with women before moving to Sydney to attend NIDA, where “I finally met a guy who I connected with emotionally, mentally and physically.”

When Packed To The Rafters initially aired, Sheridan expressed how with newfound public interest in his love-life, he was “tormented by the recurring idea of being labelled when I wasn’t even sure myself.”

Sheridan goes on to write that, “In many ways I wish I didn’t even have to write this, but I feel a responsibility to others who might come after me.”

Sheridan does not label his sexuality in the essay, stating instead that “I believe labels are for clothes not for people” and that “’I am human, just like you, trying my best to navigate, grow and live through an ever changing world.”

After the article was published, Sheridan took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the support the article has been met with, saying “Thank you again and I hope my message helps you as yours has helped me.”