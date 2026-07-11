Iconic LGBTQIA+ Artists To Relaunch Classic Bachelor Girl Album

Australian pop duo Bachelor Girl are celebrating one of the country’s most beloved 90’s albums with an all star reimagining featuring some iconic LGBTQIA+ voices.

The ARIA Award-winning duo have announced Waiting For The Day: Artist Sessions, a complete reworking of their landmark 1998 debut album Waiting For The Day, featuring 15 guest artists across its 15 tracks.

The album arrives on August 7, alongside a national tour celebrating the release.

LGBTQIA+ icons join Bachelor Girl

Among the standout collaborations are LGBTQIA+ icons Darren Hayes and Courtney Act, with Hayes joining Bachelor Girl on a new version of Blind and Courtney Act lending her unmistakable style to Lucky Me.

The project also features gay favourite Delta Goodrem on Buses And Trains, fresh from representing Australia at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, where she delivered the country’s best result in a decade.

Courtney Act has long been one of Australia’s most visible LGBTQIA+ entertainers, recently returning to SBS’s Eurovision coverage after previously serving as Australia’s Eurovision spokesperson and recently launching her latest book, while Hayes has remained one of Australia’s most celebrated openly gay singer-songwriters since coming out publicly in 2006.

“I can’t tell you how much of a thrill it was for me to be invited to collaborate with one of my favourite ever Australian artists,” said Hayes on his own social media.

“They have meticulously reimagined every song from their debut album and what they did to this song will blow your mind. When Tania first contacted me and sent me a demo of this song I picked up my phone and called her immediately. Anyone in my life knows that in and of itself is unheard of. Because I hate talking on the telephone. Lol. I had to be involved.”

The album also includes collaborations with Jessica Mauboy, Tommy Emmanuel, Ella Hooper, Sheppard, Jon Stevens, Suze DeMarchi, NERVO, Michael Paynter, Jack Jones, WILSN and Kaylee Bell.

Speaking about working with Courtney Act, Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko said the drag icon brought something uniquely suited to the track.

“Courtney Act face-timing me LIVE from Brighton, UK as the vocals were being recorded. Embodying ‘Lucky Me’ with personality in droves like no one else could. She SOLD me and I totally bought THAT car with ‘I got a great car it’s a red convertible, made by Mattel’. Get ready for the visuals!”

The duo said the ambitious project became a celebration of collaboration across the Australian music industry.

“It feels like we threw a party and everyone showed up!” James Roche said.

Bachelor Girl first found success with Waiting For The Day in 1998, producing enduring Australian hits including Buses And Trains, Treat Me Good, Blown Away and Permission To Shine.

The announcement follows the release of a newly recorded version of Permission To Shine featuring Guy Sebastian, while Waiting For The Day: Artist Sessions continues to revisit every track from the original album with a new collaborative twist.

Bachelor Girl will support the release with their Waiting For The Day Redux Tour, including dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide throughout August and October.