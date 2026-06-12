Darren Hayes, Robbie Williams, The Corrs & More To Honour José Carreras In One-Night-Only Event

Opera royalty, Irish pop legends, a former boyband heartthrob and one of Australia’s most beloved queer musicians are all heading to Brisbane for what organisers are billing as a once-in-a-lifetime musical event.

Carreras & Friends is taking over The Gabba on 5 December, with legendary Spanish tenor José Carreras celebrating his 80th birthday alongside an eclectic line-up that spans opera, pop and rock. Inspired by the famed Pavarotti & Friends concerts, the Queensland-exclusive event will see Carreras joined by Robbie Williams, The Corrs, Ronan Keating, Darren Hayes, Natalie Imbruglia, Ann Wilson of Heart, Sheppard, Katherine Jenkins and Mark Vincent.

The open-air concert will feature a mix of solo performances, duets and surprise collaborations, backed by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and choir under the musical direction of acclaimed maestro Keith Levenson. Organisers have promised a seamless live experience rather than a traditional concert format, with Carreras guiding audiences through the evening.

Echo Pacific Director Harley Medcalf said the event was designed to capture the spirit of the iconic Pavarotti concerts that brought together artists from vastly different musical worlds.

“This is not a traditional concert, but a live music experience inspired by the magic of Pavarotti & Friends, where the world’s greatest artists come together on one stage for a night of collaboration, emotion and surprise,” Medcalf said.

“To bring José Carreras together with artists of this calibre for one exclusive night in Brisbane is incredibly special.

“Every moment of this event has been designed to create something unforgettable.”

Queensland Tourism Minister Andrew Powell said the concert reflected the state’s ambitions to attract major international events.

“José Carreras is one of the world’s most celebrated performers and this exclusive Queensland event will attract visitors, support local businesses and showcase our State to audiences around the globe,” said Powell.

Darren Hayes brings queer star power to the line-up

For LGBTQIA+ audiences, one name on the bill is likely to stand out immediately.

Former Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes, who came out publicly as gay in 2006 and has long been one of Australia’s most prominent LGBTQIA+ musicians, will be among the artists sharing the stage with Carreras. Hayes has remained a beloved figure within our communities through both his music and outspoken advocacy, and his inclusion adds a distinctly ~queer~ note to this star-studded line-up.

Reacting to the announcement on Instagram, Hayes said he was especially excited to perform in Brisbane, where he grew up.

“I’m excited for any excuse to be in my hometown and as somebody who had the privilege of performing once upon a time with the Maestro Luciano Pavarotti – this opportunity to sing a duet with yet another legendary tenor is a dream come true true. ✨🙏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes)

Tickets go on sale on 15 June, with pre-sales beginning on 12 June.