Robbie Williams Wishes He Was Gay, Has “Done Everything But Suck A C*ck” 

In promotion for the biopic about his life Better Man, Robbie Williams has opened up about speculation on his sexuality, saying that he’s done “everything but suck a cock” and that nobody wishes they were gay as much as him.

Better Man tracks the life story of Williams as he dances along the edge of fame and misfortune, but with a major catch – his likeness is replaced by that of a chimpanzee in the movie. In a feature interview with The Guardian, Williams was asked about tabloid rumours in 2004 that he had a secret gay lover and had sex with women to cover the truth, which is touched upon in the film.

Williams eventually sued the paper for libel, securing substantial damages and profuse apologies from the tabloid for their reporting. In reflecting on the experience, he said: “I was annoyed. I was more sad. Not about gay accusations because look, I’ve done everything but suck a cock. Honestly, you’ve never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me.”

Bringing up the topic later in the interview, Williams added: “You want to be an ally while at the same time protecting your own authenticity and your own life. Besides, if I want to suck a cock, I’ll suck a cock. Who’s going to fucking stop me? My wife? The beard!”

It echoes sentiments that Williams shared in 2016 that he once thought he was “somewhat gay” before realising he “just can’t do the cock,” despite saying that he often has big crushes on males.

Robbie Williams found “total acceptance” in gay clubs

Elsewhere in his interview with The Guardian, Robbie Williams reflected on his time in the boyband Take That and how appreciative he was of gay clubs during that period. “When you went out of an evening it was highly likely that violence was in your near future,” Williams said of England’s nightlife when he grew up. “When I went into the gay world there was none of that.

“There was total acceptance and humour and gay abandon. And safety. That’s what I take with me to this day; it was an incredibly safe place for me to grow up.”



Better Man hits Australian cinemas on December 26, 2024.