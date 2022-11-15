—

Brazilian popstar Pedro Sampaio has revealed that when it comes to his sexuality, he is open to both men and women.

“We are always discovering, always changing. I think it’s so backward [to demand a definition ]: ‘I’m gay’, ‘I’m bi’, ‘I’m straight’. You are you, do what you want, whenever you want, with whoever you want.”

‘We Are Here On Earth to do Something Much Bigger Than Pointing Fingers’

When asked if he is open to being in a relationship with both men and women, he responded, “Yes, I do.”

“The main artists in Brazil are within the LGBT community, they suffered a lot, especially the older ones suffered a lot with this lack of freedom imposed by society.

“As an artist of my generation, we can no longer watch news of violence, prejudice against anything. My generation needs to break these barriers.

“We need freedom, we need to be comfortable in our day-to-day, in our life. The more I can do to, within my truth, within my reality, give strength to this, you can count on me 100 %.”

Shared A Kiss On-Stage With Brazilian Drag Queen Pabllo Vittar

Sampaio’s sexuality has been a subject of speculation.

Last week, after releasing a duet with Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar, the pair were seen together in several social media posts as well as sharing a kiss on stage at the Multishow program Música Boa.

In one post he writes, “Te amo (I love you) @pabllovittar.”

Back on September 23, bisexual visibility day, Sampaio retweeted a post from singer Jão and added three heart in the colours of the bisexual flag.