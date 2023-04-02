40 Drug-Facilitated Thefts in NYC Connected To Murder Of Two Gay Men

Over 40 drug-facilitated thefts in New York City may be the work of at least two separate NYC gangs.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, in an article from NBC, there are two robbery patterns where suspects drugged over 40 victims in order to temporarily incapacitate or overwhelm them in order to steal money and belongings.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of the deaths of two gay men, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Investigators: Victims Targeted For Money

Investigators believe that the victims were targeted for money, not their sexual orientation.

However, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is still investigating.

Advertisements

Suspects behind one robbery pattern, known as Robbery Pattern 188, are believed to be responsible for more than 17 robberies in Manhattan.

Investigators believe the people behind this robbery pattern are responsible for the murder of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger, who were last seen leaving gay bars in Hell’s Kitchen.

Six suspects have been indicted in connection with Robbery Pattern 188.

Two Robbery Patterns

Robbery Pattern 90, involving a different group of suspects, is believed to be responsible for more than 26 robberies in the area.

This case is going before a Manhattan grand jury.

Ramirez disappeared in April and Umberger disappeared in May.

Both were last seen leaving gay bars with strangers before being found dead of suspected drug overdoses with fraudulent charges on their bank cards.

Ramirez was found dead in the back of a taxi on the Lower East Side an hour after he was seen with three unidentified men. Approximately $20,000 was stolen from his bank accounts and both his phone and credit cards were missing.

Umberger was last seen on surveillance camera with three unidentified men in a car outside the Upper East Side townhouse where he was staying. The footage shows Umberger getting out of the car with two of the men. They all entered the townhouse but left without him after about 45 minutes. His body was found four days later, in a fifth-floor apartment of the townhouse.