Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard Reveals ‘New Addition’ To Her Name

Aspiring Labour MP and comedian Eddie Izzard has revealed her new, complete name, with an ‘addition’ – Suzy.

On a live podcast taping for Matt Forde’s The Political Party on the West End, Izzard revealed she had ‘wanted to be S-U-Z-Y since I was 10.’ The name ‘Suzy’ has been added to her name, rather than replacing ‘Eddie,’ which she will continue to use for her comedy and political careers, for now, ‘things move, things move with time.’ ‘That’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can’t go make a mistake, they can’t go wrong with me.’

Coming Out In Stages, On Stage, And On Canvas

Izzard came out as Trans in 1985. “It was a very hard journey. Very hard. But I thought it was right to be honest about it, to tell my family, friends and then the world. I identify somewhat boy-ish and somewhat girl-ish. I identify both but I fancy women.”

She refers to the first experience of being referred to with she/her pronouns as being like “hits of positivity on me, just felt amazing.”

In 2022, despite saying ‘I prefer she/her, don’t mind he/him’ she was offered the choice and decided to use she/her pronouns exclusively for the first time when she had her portrait painted by the finalists of the Sky TV painting competition program Portrait Artist of the Year.

She says, “I didn’t change my pronouns, I was thinking about changing them” but that when she was preparing for the show ‘they asked me, like a coffee thing…very kind of, lack of stress…[the program] went out in November about a year and a half ago, and in two days, in America and Britain where I’m best known, all my pronouns were changed, which is fantastic, great honour, I’ve been promoted to ‘she’.”

Political, Passionate And Dressed To Kill

Izzard’s political passion has been woven throughout her career and work in the community. Having been a donor to the Labor party since the 1990s, Izzard briefly served on the Labor National Executive Committee in 2018 and has been “pushing to be an MP’ since 2010.

She ran 43 marathons in 51 days for Sport Relief in 2009, and 27 marathons in 27 days in South Africa in honour of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela in 2017.

During this time she gave an interview while getting her nails re-done, about her experience of coming out and dealing with public reactions “a lot of people have said very nasty things to me, have fought me in the streets but f*** them because this is real and this has always been there.”

Language And Inclusion, It’s Wunderbar!

Izzard works to break down barriers as a multilingual comedian, performing in English, Arabic, French, German, Spanish and Russian, some being languages she doesn’t speak but learns phonetically with the help of her brother Mark, a linguistics expert.

She has stated her desire to return to perform in Russia at some point. “I think this is Putin’s war, and the people of Russia have been drawn into it. I know people in Russia, I played in Russia. I know the children in Russia, they want a positive future.”





