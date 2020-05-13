—

American fashion designer, LGBTQI activist and heiress to the international KFC [Kentucky Fried Chicken] food-chain, Kaila Methven, is pledging to raise a million dollars for LGBTQI community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, you read that right. This is literally happening.

Methven hopes to raise $1,000,000 (AUD 1,545,380.09) for those in the LGBTQI community affected by the pandemic, by creating jobs through her newly-launched ‘PLUR Association’.

An acronym for “Peace Love Unity Respect”, Methven plans to use the PLUR Association to create employment opportunities, as well as provide a creative environment for LGBTQI community members and domestic violence survivors to gain financial stability.

The overarching goal of the PLUR Association is to foster recognition of the need for respect, diversity, inclusion, and equality for people of all gender identities and sexualities in the workplace.

“The Independent Contractor Program primarily assists the unemployed and disenfranchised members of the LGBTQI community, the domestic violence survivor community of both men and women, and the sober living community,” Methven said.

Methven is an heiress to the KFC fortune after her maternal grandfather, Stanley Methven, founded Rainbow Chicken Unlimited in 1960 which acquired Kentucky Fried Chicken [KFC] in the 1980s.

At 16-years-old, Methven interned at her first Paris fashion show and went on to earn a Master’s Degree from the International Fashion Academy in Paris.

Since the release of her highly-acclaimed couture lingerie label, ‘Madame Methven’, she has dressed some of the world’s highest-profile celebrities including Demi Lovato, Katherine McPhee, and stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Now using the ‘Madame Methven’ fashion line to create employment opportunities, PLUR’s ‘Independent Contractor Sales Agent Program’ will tailor an employment path for those affected by the pandemic. This path will include flexible hours, allowing participants to work independently and remotely.

In addition to offering community assistance with securing employment in the fashion industry, Methven said a percentage of the PLUR program’s proceeds would be donated to those in need.

“I want to raise money through sales of my new festival lingerie line, Special K, among other means to help as many people as possible,” Methven said.

When asked what motivated Methven, she simply said: “Art inspires me… love inspires me… so does sensuality and passion.”

And maybe, just perhaps… turning a net profit as well?

The KFC heiress iterated that she hopes to blend her philanthropy and activism together, similar to the timeless amalgamation of ‘mash and gravy’, to help “as many people as possible.”

“I want my contribution to the world to be the soldier spreading the message and true meaning of PLUR,” she said.

“I aim to use my voice as a philanthropist, it’s my dream to make a difference in the world.

“This is the beginning of days, we all unite globally as human beings.”

Well… it’s definitely a different path from Popcorn Chicken!