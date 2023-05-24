LA Dodgers Apologise, Revoke Pride Night Ban On Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence

Los Angeles Dodgers have re-invited the Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence, the iconic San Francisco order of trans and queer ‘’nuns’ to the team’s annual Pride Night.

The Dodgers had faced intense backlash after they disinvited the Sisters following opposition from conservative Christian groups and a Republican Senator from Florida.

After LGBTQI groups threatened a boycott of the event, the Dodgers issued an apology and reinstated plans to honour the Sisters with the Community Hero Award.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, founded in 1979 in San Francisco, uses “humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

Honour For Sisters Reinstated

The Los Angeles Dodgers are offering their apologies and re-inviting the LA Sisters to be honored at their Pride Night. Please see the official comms from the Dodgers, and the LA Sisters.

Love always win! pic.twitter.com/9llgSSTnRE — The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (@SFSisters) May 23, 2023

The Dodgers said they had urged the Sisters to take their place on the field at the team’s 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16, 2023.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the Dodgers said in a statement posted on social media on Monday.

“We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.”

Sisters Accept Dodgers’ Apology

The Sisters said in a statement posted to social media that they would attend the event and accept the Award for their services to the LGBTQI community.

“This morning our Abbess, Sister Dominia, and another Board member, Sister Bearonce Knows, met with the Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten, heads of leading Los Angeles LGBT community organizations, and members of government from West Hollywood, Los Angeles County and the State of California Legislature.”

“We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them,” the Sisters said.

The Sisters said that the controversy had been “an opportunity for learning with a silver lining. Our group has been strengthened, protected and uplifted to a position where we may now offer our message of hope and joy to far more people than before. With great love and respect, we thank each person and each organization that have spoken up for us. Thank you, and may your hearts be blessed with pure joy. May the games be blessed! May the players be blessed!May the fans be blessed! May the beer and hot dogs flow forth in tasty abundance!”

Senator Rails Against Sisters

Sent a letter to @MLB Commissioner Manfred regarding the @Dodgers’ decision to promote a woke far-left anti-Catholic agenda. Drag queen performers should NOT be celebrated for their disgraceful imitation of Roman Catholic nuns.https://t.co/GV6NHlW6yw pic.twitter.com/8rHot8n7pD — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) May 15, 2023

Last week, the Dodgers rescinded their invitation after facing opposition from Conservative figures.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio sent a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred against the honour for the Sisters.

“Drag queen performers should NOT be celebrated for their disgraceful imitation of Roman Catholic nuns,” the Senator railed. He claimed that the Sisters had “mocked and degraded Christians, and especially Catholics”.

The Dodgers, in a statement, pointed to "people who have been offended by the sisters' inclusion in our evening," and justified disinviting the Sisters "in an effort not to distract from the great benefits" of the event.






