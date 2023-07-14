Out Diving Champion Aidan Faminoff Talks Dating, Reveals His Drag Persona 

Canadian diving champion Aidan Faminoff, 25, after retiring from swimming, has found the “next thing to fill that void” – drag.

In an interview with Queerty, the former NCAA champion diver talked about discovering this new drag persona, dating, and life after diving.

‘I Really Want To Be Up There’

“I’ve just always been fascinated with drag,” he said. “I would just start lip-syncing their songs on stage and was just like, ‘Agh, I really want to be up there.’”

Faminoff’s big break came after he matched with a drag performer on Tinder. “I immediately sent them a message and was like, ‘We’re becoming best friends.’

“They put me in drag for the first time, and I threw a house party in Florida, and literally invited all athletes and my gay friends. I got put in drag, and I performed in this house. I got two other drag queens to come as well, and we put on a show there. That was literally the first time I ever was in drag and got to experience that feeling, and it was wild!”

He continued, “I dove for 17 years. That was my whole entire life. Then you retire, and you’re looking for the next thing to fill that void. Then you put on a lace front, you put on a little outfit, and then bam, girl! You’ve got it!”

Meet Hazel

Faminoff describes his drag persona, AKA Hazel, as “the girl next door who loves to have a great time, but she will also put on a show and ‘buck’ on stage.”

By “buck” he means “she’ll do tricks, stunts, all of that…I love to look good, I love to wear human hair, I love to whip that hair. And I love to look like a little, itty bitty thing on stage.”

‘Single And Ready To Mingle’

When it comes to dating, Faminoff revealed he is currently single.

“Right now, I am single and ready to mingle; so please, come my way…anyone.”

He added, “I’m really focused on my craft and what I want to be, but if someone wants to join me along for the ride, let’s go!”

‘A Weight Was Lifted Off Of Me’

In 2017, Faminoff came out publicly in an essay for Outsports.

In the essay, he wrote, “A weight was lifted off of me. I received numerous messages that were supporting me and telling how brave I was to come out. This made me feel at ease, but also made me continue to help other closeted gay people. I wanted to let them know that it is OK to come out and not be afraid of their true self.”