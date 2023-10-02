Armistead Maupin Confirms New Tales Of The City Novel

Armistead Maupin has confirmed his new novel in the Tales of the City series will be released in March 2024.

Maupin took to social media to share the release date and title of the new novel – Mona Of the Manor.

“Penguin have just sent me the cover of my latest Tales novel, Mona Of The Manor, to be published in March 2024,” said Maupin, adding, “That’s our girl in the garden on the verge of lighting a joint. This one is set in 1993 and answers the question I’m most often asked: “But what happened to Mona?”

Maupin also revealed that Penguin was redesigning the covers of the previous Tales of the City novels. “They are also redesigning the covers of my nine previous Tales novels in anticipation of my (ouch) 80th birthday,” said Maupin.

Mona Of The Manor

Mona Of The Manor is set in the early 1990s and “follows the adventures of Mona Ramsey, now the widowed Lady of a glorious old manor in Britain’s golden Cotswolds, and her fabulous adopted son Wilfred, as they come to the aid of an American visitor with a troubling secret.”

The blurb of the novel reads: “When Mona Ramsey married Lord Teddy Roughton to secure his visa—allowing him to remain in San Francisco to fulfill his wildest dreams—she never imagined she would, by age 48, be the sole owner of Easley House, Teddy’s grand, romantic country manor in the UK.”

“She also didn’t imagine that she’d need to open the manor’s doors to paying guests to afford the electric bill and repair the leaking roof. Yet somehow she and her young friend Wilfred–whom guests assume is serving as Easley’s charming-but-clumsy butler–and the loopy old gardener Mr. Hargis, are making it work.”

“This delicate equilibrium is upended when Americans Rhonda and Ernie Blaylock arrive for a weekend vacation at Easley, and Wilfred stumbles into their terrible secret. Now, instead of being able to focus on the imminent arrival of her old friend Michael Tolliver and beloved parent Anna Madrigal, Mona will need to focus all of her considerable charm, willpower, and wiles—and the help of Wilfred and Mona’s girlfriend Poppy, the town’s postmistress and local calligraphy whiz—to set things right before the Midsummer ceremony when the whole town will descend on Easley’s historic grounds.”

Sounds like an adventure!





