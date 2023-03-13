Tennessee’s Anti-Drag Bill Is Now Law

By Justin Cooper

Republican (GOP) Governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, has signed a bill into law that will restrict drag performers in the state.

On March 3, House Bill 9 was passed to include “male or female impersonators” as a part of “Adult Cabaret Performers”. For drag performers in the state, it applies the restrictions applicable to other adult entertainers including “go-go dancers, exotic dancers” and “strippers”.

From July 31, any drag performances which are held on public property, or in a venue that “could be viewed by a person who is not an adult” would be considered an offence. If committed in the state it will be considered a Class A misdemeanour, leading performers to receive a minimum $2,500 (USD) fine or possible jail time.

Along with restricting drag performance, House Bill 1 was also passed restricting health professionals from providing gender-affirming care to anyone under the age of 18. The bill limits any medical procedures to “change physical appearance” and/or “a minor’s hormonal balance” even with parental permission.

Tennessee is the first state in the United States to impose restrictions on drag performers and the fifth state to impose gender-affirming care for young trans people.

Marriage Equality Under Threat

These are the first of many anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced by the GOP. In Tennessee alone, over 14 bills that target the LGBTQI Community have been passed with many more expected to continue being processed in the upcoming weeks.

House Bill 878 intends to target marriage equality and is expected to pass very soon. This bill will allow anyone to reject solemnising marriage if it does not align with the “person’s conscience or religious beliefs”. This restriction could be easily used to justify discrimination against the Queer Community and marriage equality.

“Tennessee’s attack on LGBTQ+ people has been unrelenting and has made Tennessee an increasingly difficult place for LGBTQ+ people to survive, let alone thrive,” said the Human Rights Campaign Organisation (HRC) in a statement.

The extensive laws target and harm queer individuals and groups. HRC noted that one in five hate crimes are motivated by anti-LGBTQI bigotry, and The Trevor Project found that, “45% of LGBTQ youth (ages 13 to 24) seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws are presumed to continue to be passed across the US in the following months, right before US Pride in June.









