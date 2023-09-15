Trump Supporter Bizarrely Claims LGBT Activists Training Children To Use Butt Plugs, Dildos

Video footage has surfaced on social media of Republican Party aide Erin Mazzoni, who supposedly works for Franklin Tennessee mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson, sobbing whilst describing a bizarre and thoroughly debunked story about an LGBTQI youth centre training children to use butt plugs and dildos.

Gave butt plugs and dildos to eight- to twelve-year-old children

In her speech to the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman, Mazzoni breaks down into tears as she recounts how she moved from Bucks County, Pennsylvania and how the community started to “fall apart” after the Lower Bucks Rainbow Room, as she has falsely claimed, gave butt plugs and dildos to eight- to twelve-year-old children then training them in how they are used.

“I ask my friends there if it’s getting any better there and every single one of them are leaving,” she also claimed.

No Evidence Of Claims

Lower Bucks Rainbow Room in truth is a youth organisation that meets once a week in a church to provide sexuality education, counselling and safe spaces for young people within the LGBTQI community.

It caters to 14–21-year-old teens and young adults and runs activities such as poetry nights and flower arrangement classes. There is no evidence that children are being educated on how to use sex toys such as the aforementioned butt plugs and dildos.

This is also not the first time Mazzoni has engaged in bizarre political behaviour in the last week. Last week it was reported that Mazzoni and Hansen, who both endorse Donald Trump, were accused of lifting social media posts from certain women and then falsely portraying them as supporters of the Republican candidate.

Growing Trend of Homophobia

Mazzoni’s speech is another part of the growing hostility towards the LGBTQI community in the United States, attempting to paint them as ‘groomers’, associating paedophilia with queer identity.

Other more alarming instances of this include the introduction of the “Don’t say gay” bill in Florida, which effectively bans the mention of LGBTQI identities and issues in the classroom and the tragic shooting of ten people in a Colorado gay bar in November of last year.

Many, including New York senator and vocal ally Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have categorised the word ‘groomer’ as a new slur to villainise LGBTQI people and has seen a rise of it being used on platforms such as X, formally known as Twitter.