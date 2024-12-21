US Man Faces Life In Prison After Planning Gay-Focused Killings

A 22-year old man from Michigan pleaded guilty this week to planning mass killings focused on LGBTQI+ people and is now facing life in prison.

Mack Davis admitted that he plotted killings at the headquarters of a political party and a bar that he associated with gay people, with his motives having been explicitly hateful.

According to court documents, Davis had been researching previous mass killers from as early as July 2023 up until June 2024, and began planning his own mass killings. He reportedly acquired everything in his arsenal that he had written down by June, and inscribed a knife with the slur “F*GG*T Killer”.

After posting on social media that he was planning these attacks and vandalising cars with slurs, Davis tested some of his firearms by firing 60 bullets into his neighbours’ properties in June, which he was arrested for. From there, police discovered his plans to undertake mass killings and he has remained in custody ever since.

In a statement from the US Department of Justice, Michigan Eastern District Attorney Dawn N. Ison said: “Davis’ plans were chilling. He intended to commit mass shootings at two locations – destroying countless lives and devastating our community – all because of his fanatical hatred for gay people. “I applaud the work of law enforcement in disrupting this awful plot and arresting Davis before he could carry out his planned attacks.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke added: “This kind of vile and heinous hate-fueled violence, intended to target innocent people based on their sexual orientation, runs contrary to our values as Americans.

“Bias-motivated crimes targeting the LGBTQI+ community will not be tolerated. The Justice Department will continue using every tool at our disposal to protect communities from the scourge of hate-fueled violence by prosecuting those who carry out or attempt to carry out such crimes.”