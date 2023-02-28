White Lotus Star Lukas Gage Posts Photos With Stylist, Sparks Dating Rumours

Lukas Gage, the 27-year-old actor who rose to fame for his role in The White Lotus and Euphoria, has sparked dating rumours this past week after he posted his photos with LA hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Images of the couple were posted on Gage’s Instagram, with the actor captioning the photos of their Mexico vacation ‘la mejor’ or ‘the best.’

Fans were quick to show their support for the pairing with one commenter deeming the post, “The hardest launch this week.”

Social Media Flirting

Another commenter noted the pair’s unsubtle social media flirting over the past months, “Omg I knew it as soon as I saw them commenting on each other’s posts. Chris fell in love after that booty scene in the White Lotus.”

With his most recent addition of Adam in Netflix’s YOU, Gage had come under fire in 2022 for his portrayal of multiple LGBTQIA+ characters.

In June, one Twitter user expressed their distaste towards supposedly ‘straight’ actors playing queer characters, “If Hollywood can stop hiring non-LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played 4 so far. 1 was enough.”

Lukas fired back, simply stating, “You don’t know my alphabet.” When pressed by the same Twitter user to define his sexuality Lukas simply responded, “No,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Whilst providing more opportunities for queer actors to tell queer stories is always ideal, forcing actors to out themselves is not the way to achieve it. As one Twitter user put it, “actors do not owe that piece of personal information to anyone.”

Gage is best known for his role as Dillon in the first season of The White Lotus and his sex scene with actor Murray Bartlett.





