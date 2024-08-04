James Tolcher Shortlisted For Major Qld Literary Award For Memoir ‘Poof’

Queensland Author James Tolcher has been announced as a finalist for the Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance for his self published memoir, Poof.

Tolcher is one of just five authors shortlisted for the prestigious award which provides a $30,000 prize to the winner in the Queensland Literary Awards.

James Tolcher celebrates the success of Poof

Since releasing Poof in 2023 James Tolcher has gathered plenty of attention for his deeply personal and revealing memoir of his life as a gay man in Brisbane.

Tolcher has candidly bared his soul in this captivating story that has achieved best seller status in multiple stores and lists.

Now his work as been recognised at the 2024 Queensland Literary Awards after being shortlisted for the Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance.

Judges praised his work which has secured him a chance at the top prize in this years awards.

“Poof is a brave, funny account of a gay man navigating the highs and lows of life and finally finding his place” they said.

“Tolcher takes us on a journey of intrigue, manipulation, seduction and then empowerment and integrity. Full of real insight and skilfully written, Poof is an impressive debut from a self-published author.”

“I was shaking when I read that I had made the shortlist”

Speaking to the Star Observer James shared his joy at recieving the news.

“Poof being shortlisted is truly incredible” he gushed.

“Being nominated for the Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance proves that my story and queer stories in general aren’t to be ghetto-ised, but they’re important for mainstream society to be able to grow.”

“On top of that, it’s massive for the Queensland Literary Awards to honour a self-published title like this!”

But for James it more than just the honour and recognition that a nomination like this comes with, it’s the importance of the story that he had to tell for himself and the queer community.

“I think the most important thing to me though is that Poof is all about the stories I was never allowed to talk about in real life. People either didn’t understand or deliberately silenced me due to homophobia or societal pressures” he recalls.

“The abuse that came with being gay was just a burden you were expected to shoulder. And so, to go from being totally silenced about almost every aspect of my life and feeling like I exist in a vacuum to the total opposite, where my story is being put up to represent the best of Queensland writing and one of many Queensland stories that needs to be told… that’s just a massive swing of the pendulum for me, personally.”

With just a month until the winner is announced at the awards in September James revealed his response to the news.

“The recognition really feels tremendous. I try to play it cool but I was shaking when I read that I had made the shortlist. I cried a little bit.”

“I wish I didn’t need recognition but, growing up around so much homophobia, you really start to crave community and that sense of belonging. And I think that’s just an innately human thing, to need others. Queensland suddenly feels a lot more like home, let me put it that way.”

Winners will be announced on September 5th at the awards ceremony at the State Library of Queensland.

The full list of nominees for the award are:

– Borderland, Graham Akhurst (UWA Publishing)

– Fat Girl Dancing, Kris Kneen (Text Publishing)

– Edenglassie, Melissa Lucashenko (University of Queensland Press)

– Poof, J.M. Tolcher (James Tolcher)

– Personal Score: Sport, Culture, Identity, Ellen van Neerven (University of Queensland Press)