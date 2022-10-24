Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has reiterated her advocacy for the trans community, in a post to social media, that has since gone viral.

Curtis, best known for her roles in Freaky Friday, True Lies, Halloween, and a Fish Called Wanda posted the message on Saturday, October 22. 

She wrote, “Btw….I am NOT looking to cancel anyone. I AM looking to OPPOSE antisemitism, white supremacy, fascism, transphobia and other oppressive regimes and ideologies where the sole intent is the silencing, obliteration and annihilation of others.”

Terrifying

Earlier this month, in an interview with Spain’s Cadena SER Radio, Curtis opened up about threats her 26-year-old daughter receives for being trans.

Curtis said, “I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life, just her existence as a human being. There are people that want to annihilate her and people like her. 

“The level of hatred, as if we haven’t learned from fascism, like we haven’t learned what the result of that is; the extermination of human beings. 

“That is terrifying. So, Jamie Lee Curtis is scared and you should be too, and Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice and she’s trying to use it and you should too. And that’s how we change things is we think about them, we learn about them, and then we use our voices to bring attention to them, and to fight against them.”

 

