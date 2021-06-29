—

In March 2020, as the world hunkered down for the first of many lockdowns, one show on Netflix provided that perfect escape for those wanting to take their minds off the impending pandemic. The documentary series Tiger King, about the exploits of Joe Exotic and his arch nemesis Carole Baskin, remains one of Netflix’s most streamed shows.

Now, a new NBCUniversal TV show Joe Exotic, starring actors John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon and Dennis Quaid is set to be filmed in Australia. The shooting is scheduled to start in Brisbane, in a few weeks time.

The titular role of the peroxide-blonde mullet sporting singing gay cowboy with a penchant for big cats, will be portrayed by Mitchell, best known for writing, directing and acting in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The drama series will not be based on the popular Netflix series that made Exotic and Baskin household names across the world, but on the Wondery podcast titled Joe Exotic. The story follows Baskin, learning that Exotic is breeding big cats for profit and makes it her mission to shut him down. In turn, Exotic seeks vengeance.

Mitchell seems to be keen to get under the skin of his character, and posted a selfie photograph from Brisbane (after finishing his quarantine in Sydney) about one of his recent achievements – growing a moustache. “Moustache mission achieved,” he posted on Instagram.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Mitchell pointed to similarities between Exotic and Hedwig