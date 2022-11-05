—

Marvel fans have voiced their worry about Heartstopper star Joe Locke could potentially be playing Wiccan in the upcoming Marvel TV show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The issue most fans are having is that they feel that the Jewish character should be portrayed by an actor of similar background.

It’s due to this description and a leaked casting call that has many fans believing Locke has been cast as the teenage version of Wiccan, one of Wanda Maximoff’s twin boys.

On one hand, some fans have reacted positively to the rumoured casting, and many others are upset and believe the role should have gone to an actor of similar ethnoreligious background as Wiccan.

My take on the recent Wiccan drama: Joe Locke is fine. Would a Jewish actor have been great? Yes, but at the very least they got an LGBTQ actor for one of comic’s most recognizable LGBTQ figures. Be thankful they gave us that at the very least pic.twitter.com/LPWOHA4ajH — Dr.Awesome (@DrAwesome_x) November 2, 2022

im not against Joe Locke potentially being Wiccan because of his looks, im against him being Wiccan because Billy Kaplan is jewish and jewish voices need to be listened to. Joe Locke should NOT be Wiccan — anna (@phastos_) November 1, 2022

Please listen to Jews today y’all. Joe Locke would not be a good Wiccan. He’s a phenomenal actor but he is not Jewish. Please for once let us tell our own stories 😭 — (((danielle 🐵🧚🏼‍♀️ 🔪✡️))) (@danielleagst1) November 1, 2022

Wiccan’s Birth

Created back in the 2005’s Young Avengers #1 by writer Allan Heinburg and artist Jim Cheung, Wiccan was the codename for Billy Kaplan in the sixth issue of the series.

Coven of Chaos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a new spinoff TV show by Marvel that is slated to stream directly to Disney+. Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness from the 2021 show WandaVision.

The show had been announced back in October 2021 before being officially confirmed by Marvel Studios a month later. Production is slated to begin in January 2023, with another spin-off from WandaVision planned as a Vision solo.