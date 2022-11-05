Marvel fans have voiced their worry about Heartstopper star Joe Locke could potentially be playing Wiccan in the upcoming Marvel TV show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The issue most fans are having is that they feel that the Jewish character should be portrayed by an actor of similar background.

Locke was recently cast in an undisclosed role which has been described by Deadline as “a gay teen with a dark sense of humour.”

It’s due to this description and a leaked casting call that has many fans believing Locke has been cast as the teenage version of Wiccan, one of Wanda Maximoff’s twin boys.

On one hand, some fans have reacted positively to the rumoured casting, and many others are upset and believe the role should have gone to an actor of similar ethnoreligious background as Wiccan.

Wiccan’s Birth

Created back in the 2005’s Young Avengers #1 by writer Allan Heinburg and artist Jim Cheung, Wiccan was the codename for Billy Kaplan in the sixth issue of the series.

The character was later be revealed as the reincarnation of William Maximoff, one of the twins that was created by the Scarlet Witch in the miniseries The Vision and The Scarlet Witch back in 1985.

Coven of Chaos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a new spinoff TV show by Marvel that is slated to stream directly to Disney+. Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness from the 2021 show WandaVision.

The show had been announced back in October 2021 before being officially confirmed by Marvel Studios a month later. Production is slated to begin in January 2023, with another spin-off from WandaVision planned as a Vision solo.

