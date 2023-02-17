—

Lady Gaga is set to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming film Joker: Folie á Deux and the first look of her in character has been dropped.

The film’s director Todd Phillips recently released an image of Gaga’s performance as the famous character in the upcoming sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

The news of the pop singer’s involvement in the film was announced back in the middle of 2022, along with confirmation that Phoenix will reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime.

At the moment it’s unknown whether the sequel will make any alterations to Quinn’s origins, as the film seems to focus on the character’s clown-themed alter-ego.

From the photo that Philips dropped, it’s clear that the film’s title Joker: Folie á Deux or Joker: Madness for Two when translated to English is already highlighting Joker’s descent to madness and how he’ll be dragging Dr Quinzel with him.

Margot Robbie Passes On The Harley Quinn Torch

Before Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn, the role of Dr Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn had previously been portrayed by Australian actress Margot Robbie. Robbie played the mad sidekick in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

When asked about the new casting of the character, Robbie mentioned that it was always her intention for “Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed, you know, from great actor to great actor,” as reported by CBR.