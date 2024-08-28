Jonathan Berry Makes History As First Aboriginal Man To Be Crowned Mr Universe

Michael James
August 28, 2024
Image: Instagram. jonyberryofficial

Palawa man Jonathan Berry has made history in 2024 as the first Aboriginal man to win the title of Mr Universe.

A proud gay man, Berry has been a trailblazer in the pageant world, and his recent victory marks another significant milestone in his impressive journey.

Jonathan Berry making history as Mr Universe

Berry has established himself as a strong advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and a representative for First Nations people across Australia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Berry (@jonyberryofficial)

Reflecting on his victory, Berry expressed his gratitude and pride, stating that he “couldn’t be prouder or more grateful” to join the prestigious family of titleholders in the beauty pageant world.

This year was Berry’s first foray into the Mr Universe competition, and he seized the opportunity to showcase his cultural heritage on a global stage.

His win is particularly historic as he is the first Australian to secure a Mr or Miss Universe title since Jennifer Hawkins achieved the feat two decades ago.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Berry shared his excitement and appreciation for the support he received throughout his journey.

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way and who made this possible,” he wrote.

A huge shout out to all the incredible men I competed alongside. It’s been amazing to get to know you all and learn about your beautiful countries and cultures.

Berry says he sees his win as an opportunity to bring greater visibility to the richness of First Nations cultures on an international stage.

Speaking to NIT, he emphasised the importance of his role as begins his reign as Mr Universe, stating, “It’s an immense honour and a great responsibility to represent both Australia and the broader First Nations community. This opportunity allows me to showcase the richness of our culture and advocate for greater representation.

I can’t wait to bring this home to you all and start my reign… It’s going to be a wild time and I’m so excited to model around the world and share the beauty of Australia,” he shared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Berry (@jonyberryofficial)

Berry advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community

Berry is also a passionate advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

As the Palawa representative on the Advisory Committee for Sydney World Pride 2023, celebrated his first pride parade.

“And what an incredible journey it has been! Celebrating my first Pride on Gadigal Country has been an amazing experience. I’ve had the joy of meeting new friends and connecting deeply with my wonderful LGBTQ+ community here” he posted on Instagram at the time.

“Throughout my life, I’ve proudly embraced my identity and committed myself to raising awareness and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.”

“I’ve had the honour of speaking on panels and representing our community in various capacities. Serving as the Palawa representative on the Advisory Committee for Sydney World Pride and being apart of the Arone Meeks float were truly special. 🖤💛❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Berry (@jonyberryofficial)

