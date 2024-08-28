Jonathan Berry Makes History As First Aboriginal Man To Be Crowned Mr Universe

Palawa man Jonathan Berry has made history in 2024 as the first Aboriginal man to win the title of Mr Universe.

A proud gay man, Berry has been a trailblazer in the pageant world, and his recent victory marks another significant milestone in his impressive journey.

Jonathan Berry making history as Mr Universe

Berry has established himself as a strong advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and a representative for First Nations people across Australia.

Reflecting on his victory, Berry expressed his gratitude and pride, stating that he “couldn’t be prouder or more grateful” to join the prestigious family of titleholders in the beauty pageant world.

This year was Berry’s first foray into the Mr Universe competition, and he seized the opportunity to showcase his cultural heritage on a global stage.

His win is particularly historic as he is the first Australian to secure a Mr or Miss Universe title since Jennifer Hawkins achieved the feat two decades ago.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Berry shared his excitement and appreciation for the support he received throughout his journey.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way and who made this possible,” he wrote.

“A huge shout out to all the incredible men I competed alongside. It’s been amazing to get to know you all and learn about your beautiful countries and cultures.”

Berry says he sees his win as an opportunity to bring greater visibility to the richness of First Nations cultures on an international stage.

Speaking to NIT, he emphasised the importance of his role as begins his reign as Mr Universe, stating, “It’s an immense honour and a great responsibility to represent both Australia and the broader First Nations community. This opportunity allows me to showcase the richness of our culture and advocate for greater representation.”

“I can’t wait to bring this home to you all and start my reign… It’s going to be a wild time and I’m so excited to model around the world and share the beauty of Australia,” he shared.

