—

Australia’s first active male professional footballer to be openly gay, Josh Cavallo has recently spoken about observing the LGBTQ rights a country has before awarding them hosting rights for major sporting events.

Despite having yet to get the call-up to Australia’s senior squad, Cavallo has admitted that he would be “scared” to participate in the World Cup held in Qatar.

Qatar’s LGBTQ Stance

Advertisement

With this knowledge, it’s little wonder why Cavallo is “scared” at the idea of playing in the World Cup.

“I vow to stand up for the LGBTQ athletes and the fans at the World Cup in Qatar, who can’t live openly, authentically. Qatar, Fifa, the world is watching,” Cavallo said.

Advertisement

Qatar Is A Tolerant Country

Chief Executive of the 2022 World Cup, Nasser Al Khater has reassured LGBTQ fans that wish to come to the country do not have to worry about “persecution of any sort” and reinforced that Qatar is a “tolerant country.”

The 2022 World Cup begins on 20th November and will run until 18th December.