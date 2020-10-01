—

A 35-year-old journalist in Honduras in Central American has been killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday. It comes after the victim, Luis Almendares, had publicly denounced a spate of violent attacks against LGBTQI people.

Almendares, whom was shot multiple times by two men on a motorbike, was at the time of the attack, in Comayagua, a city less than two hours northwest of Tegucigalpa, the Central American country’s capital. Following the shooting, Almendares was transferred to Tegucigalpa hospital where he died the following day.

Since 2009, there have been 367 reported murders of LGBTQI people in Honduras, while Almendares is now the 86th journalist to be killed in the country since 2001. In July 2019, a trans woman who hosted a program on a television station in Puerto Cortés, a city on Honduras’ Caribbean coast was similarly shot to death.

One source said Almendares condemned an attack against a transgender woman that took place in Comayagua on Sep 6. More recently, Almendares had also written about a gay man who was attacked inside a Comayagua bar with a machete in a Facebook post he titled, To be Gay in a Country of Machos.

In response to Almendares murder, a spokesperson for the Honduran government said in a statement: “We condemn the crime that took the life of journalist Luis Almendares.

“The Honduras National Police’s Special Unit immediately launched an investigation… Those responsible will feel the full weight of the law. Our solidarity is with the family.”

However, this remains unlikely, considering that 90% of the 86 journalist murders carried out in Honduras since 2001 have gone unpunished.