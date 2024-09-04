Kath & Kim Drag Show Forced To Call Police Over Death Threats

The acclaimed Kath & Kim drag parody, Fountain Lakes In Lockdown- A Drag Parody Play, which features Art Simone has been forced to call police over death threats.

The hit parody which has toured nationally received the threats ahead of their east coast tour.

Now police have been called in to assist ahead of their upcoming shows.

Kath & Kim parody calls in the cops

Playwright Thomas Jaspers wrote the Kath & Kim parody during the 2020 lockdown to explore what the lives of the iconic television duo and their friends would look like during the pandemic.

The idea proved a hit when Jaspers and actor Scott Brennan brought the production to life on stage with drag stars Art Simone and Leasa Mann.

Audiences flocked to the hilarious production which saw it rachieve sell out audiences in Melbourne recently.

However as the cast prepare to head along the east cost for their national tour Jaspers revealed in an interview with news.com.au that negative comments online had recently escalated.

“There have been a few hissy fits from far right snowflakes who are very upset that there’s men wearing dresses” he said.

However it was more than just comments about men in dresses that caused the production to have to take action.

“Generally speaking, it’s pretty silly stuff … but there have been some pretty serious comments that we’ve had to take a bit more seriously, where people are threatening the safety of the cast” he revealed.

In fact the threats were serious enough that for one particular show police will be at the performances to ensure they maintain their safety.

“We have had to get in touch with the local police who have been amazing” he clarified.

The local authorities have worked with Jaspers and his team to ensure nothing goes wrong.

“They’ll be on-site for the event to make sure that if they do mobilise, that they won’t be allowed anywhere near the venue or anywhere near the team” he maintained.

But is he worried the haters? Not really.

“You don’t have to come. It’s actually got nothing to do with you” he hit back.

“We’re doing this show for the people that choose to come along to it. If that’s an issue for you, do not come!”

Drag Race Down Under star Art Simone had her two cents to add on social media today following the news.

“The only threat we’re worried about is a shortage of dippity-bix at Coles!”